Kid Cudi’s Got a Message For Those Hating On His Painted Nails: “F-ck Way Off”

Kid Cudi wasn’t scared to get real with a few so-called fans.
On Saturday night, the Cleveland, Ohio rapper took to Instagram to show off his replica mask from Star Wars’ The Mandolorian while throwing up the peace sign. However, that rubbed some people the wrong way because they kept making comments about his painted nails. Cudi didn’t feel like dealing with the naysayers –or blocking them– so to keep his peace of mind, he decided to turn off his IG comments. He then took to Twitter with an explanation.
“Turned my comments off on instagram. Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts,” he explained. “I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. F-ck way off.”
Cudi’s never been one to follow the mold– a mindset that his fans have loved since he first hopped onto the scene with A Kid Named Cudi and helped Kanye West flip hip-hop on its head with 808s & Heartbreak.
In fact, back in April, Cudi rocked a dress during his Saturday Night Live performance in honor of rock legend Kurt Cobain who wore one during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York. The show aired just months before his death in 1994.
It was later revealed that the Virgil Abloh-designed dress Cudi donned would be part of Mr. Rager’s upcoming collection with Off-White, and fans were feeling it:
Dear 35 and under twitter,— Carlos Harris (@carlosjharris) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi style of dress was paying tribute to alternative rock legend Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana. They were IT! #SNL pic.twitter.com/eLzAeqK6b0
Kid Cudi wore a dress while performing on SNL tonight, honoring Kurt Cobain. pic.twitter.com/uVfNnvErC2— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2021
If you’re out here hating on Kid Cudi because he was wearing a dress, grow up and understand that it’s not only an homage to Kurt Cobain but also him speaking loudly for everyone to be and love themselves for who they are. pic.twitter.com/H7i7NfYbM3— KID CUDI'S HUMOLOGIST (@CudisHumologist) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi's little curtsy in his gorgeous dress on #SNL pic.twitter.com/dxf76Pq0dA— Liv (@stevenrogered) April 11, 2021
Okay so, Kid Cudi wore a dress on SNL tonight and he looked fucking ✨ fabulous✨ pic.twitter.com/CIbrQExnfF— Sarah (@Mau5keteer123) April 11, 2021
it’s on sight if i see people mocking kid cudi for wearing a dress #snl pic.twitter.com/r9X4jg4uY0— stiles stilinski’s husband (@mxntesinos) April 11, 2021
Candace Owens after she sees Kid Cudi wearing a dress on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Jxd8RspZQ6— Andy Nguyen (@andyyngyyen) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi is SERVING in this dress #SNL pic.twitter.com/PevDVFhkzg— Diamond Song (@diamondsong42) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi on SNL performing in a dress— Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynolds_) April 11, 2021
That Thugger influence pic.twitter.com/5BAcuqUBCg
Kid cudi in that dress and Chris Redd with the DMX tribute for sure one of the best episodes #SNL pic.twitter.com/yihtuuwLCN— Sofia (@chejost) April 11, 2021
Candace Owens after she sees kid cudi in the dress #SNL pic.twitter.com/CNlgiWqadu— Sofia (@chejost) April 11, 2021
The way kid cudi wore that dress on snl pic.twitter.com/RFwzxSJl3U— Ash the Music Critic (@AshMusicCritic) April 11, 2021
