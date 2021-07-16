WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Reads Vaccine Tweets With Dr. Fauci

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

A couple of days ago Olivia Rodrigo made a visit to the White House where she gave a statement about the importance of youth getting vaccinated.

She also met with President Biden and Dr. Fauci. During her time with Dr. Fauci the two took some time to read some tweets to see what people were saying about them and the vaccine. It’s like the “Mean Tweets” bit except it wasn’t mean, but it is still funny. They also drop some info about the vaccine itself. So if you need a laugh take a look at the video to see how they reacted to the different tweets.

Source: Rolling Stone

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: