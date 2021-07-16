Jake Paul Talks Biggest Misconception, Taking Floyd Mayweather’s Hat, LeBron Heartbreak And More [Watch]

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Jake Paul has gone from a YouTube sensation to one of the most talked-about figures in Sports. Paul is scheduled to face former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round cruiserweight main event in his hometown Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, August 29. In this exclusive with Tino Cochino Radio, Paul talks about everything from taking Floyd Mayweather‘s hat during the press conference to promote his brother Logan’s fight with the Boxing legend, his idol, rapper Lil Wayne and his homecoming fight.

Paul also talks about his social media perception and more. See more below!

