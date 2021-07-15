Celebrity News
LeBron James’ SpringHill Co. Reportedly Valued At $750 Million

It's definitely good to be the king. 

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

LeBron James‘ life after basketball is looking extremely profitable.

SpringHill Co., the video production company founded by LeBron James and his best friend and longtime business partner Maverick Carter, is reportedly in talks with potential investors to sell a piece of the company that would amount to $750 million USD in valuation.

Rumors first suggested that Nike was in talks with the media firm for a complete sale of the company, but SpringHill Co. shut that down, stating it was not looking to sell itself outright. Nike is one of the many companies across different industries, including tech companies and video streaming providers, who have shown interest in the firm with their hands in many different projects.

SpringHill Co. has plenty of projects in its portfolio on the way, including Space Jam: A New Legacy starring James, the House Party remake through New Line, and Hustle, a Netflix original movie starring Adam Sandler. Fantasy Football, a  ViacomCBS’s Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films’ live-action movie, will be executive produced by SpringHill.

Before this news, James and Carter managed to raise $100 million with investors such as Guggenheim Partners, Sister production company, University of California’s UC Investments, and SC. Holdings. Plus, according to Forbes, word on the street is King James is expected to join the exclusive billionaire’s club by the end of the year.

