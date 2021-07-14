BTS Addresses Rumors & Performs On Tonight Show

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Supergroup BTS is set to be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon 2 days this week. They started off their 2 day guest appearance with a bang! Not only did they perform their latest single “Permission To Dance” but they also addressed some rumors that have been swirling around the band. They will be on the Tonight Show again tonight (7/14) so we look forward to another amazing performance and what other tea the band will spill. You can see the clips of them talking about working with Ed Sheeran and addressing some of the rumors going around below.

Source: Billboard

