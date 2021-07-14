Celebrity News
Deadpool Makes His Official MCU Debut…Kinda

Well, something's better than nothing...

Korg x Deadpool

For years comic book fans have been clamoring for Deadpool to officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although we’re still a few years away from that happening (rumored to go down towards the end of Phase 5 in 2023), fans got a teaser of Deadpool in the MCU.

To hype up his upcoming film Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds threw on his Deadpool threads for a reaction video to the film’s trailer and welcomed none other than fan MCU hero, Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. In the four-and-a-half minute clip, Korg and Deadpool comedically breakdown the Free Guy film trailer before Deadpool ultimately asks Korg, “Any tips on getting into the MCU, Korg?”

While Marvel remains mum on when Deadpool will actually be making his MCU debut, Kevin Feige has confirmed that it will indeed be happening and will remain true to Deadpool’s “R” rated roots. Whether he’ll be a part of the X-Men, the Dark Avengers, or just be a solo act remains to be seen, but best believe we’ll be in theaters whenever the Merc with A Mouth makes his grand entrance into the MCU.

Peep Deadpool and Korg react to the Free Guy trailer below and enjoy.

