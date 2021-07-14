Olivia Rodrigo Visits White House & Talks About Youth Vaccination

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We’ve slowly been able to get back to normal. A huge part of that is that people have been getting vaccinated, however there is still some hesitancy and skepticism when it comes to everyone getting the vaccine. President Biden reached out to one of the biggest stars in the world to try and spread the word. President Biden posted a picture of himself when he was younger and said, ” know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Which Olivia replied in the comments saying, “I’m in! See you tomorrow at the white house!” Rodrigo was set to meet President Biden as well as Dr. Fauci but before she did she addressed the press about the importance of vaccination. You can see her statement below.

Source: Billboard

