Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Meg Thee Stallion & Cordae Front The Latest BAPE x COACH Collection

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Coach x BAPE Meg Thee Stallion

Source: Sandy Kim / BAPE

Meg Thee Stallion is having one hell of a year.

Not only did she rack up a few Grammys back in March, but her partnership with Coach finally has some new offerings. Coach is collaborating with BAPE once again to put out some fire sneakers, clothing, and even some accessories.

Meg isn’t the only star to front the new campaign– Cordae and Kōki, who are also donning the gear in the newly dropped photos. The two storied brands take Coach’s classic all-over C pattern and infuse it with the BAPE APE HEAD logo to seamlessly mesh the two for jackets, a bucket hat, and purse that can be seen on Meg Thee Stallion, Cordae, and Kōki.

Elsewhere are cobranded t-shirts, t-shirts, backpacks, a crop top, and a special made 1-of-1 piece for the Houston Hottie’s dog that sadly won’t be available to the masses.

The offering serves as a dope follow-up to the original collection dropped in January, which Quincy and Michael B. Jordan showcased.

Coach x BAPE Meg Thee Stallion

Source: Sandy Kim / BAPE

“BAPE® presents BAPE® x Coach, a collaboration between America’s original house of leather and the pioneers of Japanese streetwear. The collection of leather goods and ready-to-wear represents a fusion of the established codes of both brands, and celebrates the unique attitudes of their hometowns, New York City and Tokyo,” read the press release. “Bold and playful, BAPE® x Coach channels the labels’ shared spirit of authentic self-expression and unexpected urban style. This collaborated collection melds the sensibilities of both BAPE® and Coach across outerwear, footwear, and leather goods.”

The new collection will drop on Saturday, July 24, on Coach’s website. but you check out more photos in the gallery below

Coach x BAPE Meg Thee Stallion

A BATHING APE® X COACH's Second Collection [Detailed Photos]

11 photos Launch gallery

A BATHING APE® X COACH's Second Collection [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading A BATHING APE® X COACH’s Second Collection [Detailed Photos]

A BATHING APE® X COACH's Second Collection [Detailed Photos]

Meg Thee Stallion & Cordae Front The Latest BAPE x COACH Collection  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close