What a year! Amorphous and Kelly Rowland will share the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight.

It has been a wild ride for producer Amorphous so far. In a short amount of time, he has already linked with some of his personal favorite stars from Kehlani, Brandy and Kelly Rowland since becoming a viral sensation. The work has only just begun as Apple Music’s rising talent reaches new heights and bigger stages. Amorphous prepares to release his debut project with leading track “Finally Cannot Hide It” featuring Kelly Rowland and CeCe Peniston.

Tonight Amorphous and Kelly Rowland are set to take over Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show with a live performance at 11:35 PM /10:35 PM Central Time. This is the first feature song fans are getting from Rowland since her third EP release K back in February under her new label K Records.

The young and vibrant energy Amorphous lends to the production infused with Kelly’s innate and classic R&B vocals is a fierce combination no one knew they needed. One thing is certain: Amorphous is slowing taking music by storm and tonight’s performance is a preview to what’s to come for the ambitious producer.

He has already received the cosign of R&B legends in the space who are happily working with him to foster the next generation of R&B greats. Rowland shares the performance announcement on social media referring to Amorphous as “the young genius,” “Can’t wait to take the @JimmyKimmelLive stage with the young genius @loneamorphous! Tune-in tonight at 11:35/10:35c! #FinallyCannotHideIt.”

Amorphous is relishing in his newfound fame as he stumbles across Destiny’s Child Hollywood star.

Be sure to catch a special performance from Amorphous and Kelly Rowland on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35 PM/10:35 PM Central Time.

Kelly Rowland Calls Producer Amorphous “The Young Genius” Ahead Of Their Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com

