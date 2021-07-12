Indy’s Connection: Accepting the Challenge to Do Good and Feel Good with Franciscan Health

Indy's Connection
This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Jim Slavo, a CRM with Franciscan Health, about the Do Good. Feel Good. 30-Day Challenge. The free program is offered digitally and sends emails and text messages to participants daily with tips, tasks, and motivation designed to help people take time for themselves and feel better.  You can sign up and start the program today by visiting dogoodfeelgood.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9 or find past episodes online by searching “Indy’s Connection” at radionowindy.com.

 

