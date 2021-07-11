Beauty
Get Naomi Osaka's Sleek ESPYs Hair With These Simple Steps

2020 US Open - Day 13

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka stunned at last night’s ESPYs Awards, taking home her first trophies for “Best Female Athlete” and “Best Female Tennis Player” and while we were cheering her on during her acceptance speech, we couldn’t help but gawk at her how gorgeous and glamourous she looked! We usually see Naomi giving comfy and cute vibes in her athletic gear and naturally curly locks in a high ponytail but for last night’s festivities, the 23-year-old went full-on glam and we are absolutely loving her style.

Naomi wore a green Louis Vuitton skirt paired with a striped black and white top that featured gold accents on the shoulders. She paired the look with black pumps and gold hoops. She wore her hair in a sleek, long ponytail with green rhinestones that aligned her swooped edges and baby hair – and she looked gorgeous!

The tennis star shared several BTS flicks from her time at the ESPYs to her Instagram page, posting a carousel with clip of her acceptance speech, pictures with friends, and of course, an adorable shot with her boyfriend and date, rapper Cordae. It was through these pics that we really got to see her look up close and we must say, the details are perfect.

 

Her hair was styled by celebrity stylist, Marty Harper, who drew inspiration from the gold accents in Naomi’s clothing to create the rhinestoned look. “When creating this look, the blouse and skirt from Louis Vuitton pushed us,” Marty explained. “It was about balance of strength, youth and reflection. The high shine and pops of rhinestone were to embrace this star.”

Now, you too can recreate Naomi’s sleek ponytail by following the same, simple steps that Marty used last night!

How to get the look:

 

Products used (sold at Ulta and Amazon):

Get Naomi Osaka’s Sleek ESPYs Hair With These Simple Steps  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

