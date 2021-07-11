Sports
HomeSportsBoxing & MMA

Conor McGregor Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury In 1st Round TKO Loss To Dustin Poirier, Still Talks Smack After Taking L

McGregor promised his opponent would be leaving the arena on a stretcher, turns out it would be him leaving on a stretcher.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Conor McGregor Snaps Ankle In 1st Round TKO Loss To Dustin Poirier

Source: Sportsfile / Getty

It might be time for Conor McGregor to consider retirement.

UFC 264 went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (July 10) and featured bitter rivals Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as a kickoff to their trilogy. The fight was hyped to the high heavens with McGregor supplying the fireworks at the pre-fight conference when he tried to kick Poirer during the staredown and promised his opponent would be leaving the arena on a stretcher.

Well, McGregor was partially right, someone did leave on a stretcher, and it was him after suffering a gruesome leg injury when he snapped his ankle, giving Poirier a first-round TKO victory.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

During the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, McGregor, understandably frustrated and sitting on the octagon floor, didn’t let his snapped ankle stop him from talking trash. He even claimed the Poirier’s wife was in his DMs.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him, kicking the bleeding legs off him, the usual shit, tried to go the distance,” he said. “This is not over. If I have to take this outside, it’s all outside … ‘Your wife is in my DMs. I’ll chat to you later on. Hit me back up I’ll chat to you later on. I’ll be at the after-party at the Wynn nightclub. You look in bits, you little hoe.”

Piorer’s wife didn’t care for McGregor’s comments about her and was photographed flipping the MMA fighter the bird.

Poirier wasn’t shocked at all about McGregor’s injury and broke down the moment he knew it happened, “I felt something, for sure. He fractured it on one of the kicks at the beginning of the fight, and then he broke it. I’m more than sure of it. He got what he had coming to him. Karma is a mirror. You never want to get a win that way, but what happened was the result of checking a kick.”

As expected, McGregor’s injury immediately garnered tons of reactions on social media, with many believing it’s time for the outspoken Irishman to hang up his gloves.

McGregor vowed he would be back. We shall see because his last two fights have not been good.

Photo: Sportsfile / Getty

Conor McGregor Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury In 1st Round TKO Loss To Dustin Poirier, Still Talks Smack After Taking L  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close