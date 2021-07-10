BMX Star Nigel Sylvester Launches Foundation To Unite Underserved Communities Through Biking

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Nigel Sylvester is ready to give back.

You may be used to seeing him doing the most technical BMX tricks while wearing the freshest Air Jordans, but now he wants kids to know what it’s like to get their first set of wheels. Aptly titled the Nigel Sylvester Foundation, the Queens native admits that it’s been a dream to create one for so long.

Sylvester took to ABC’s Good Morning America to make the major announcement, harkening back to his childhood to explain what biking means to him.

“The bicycle has changed my life. Its been a place of joy for me and honestly instilled confidence in me and a sense of freedom. When I was around 12 years old, I discovered you could ride bicycles for a living, and I was sold,” he said. “It took a bit of convincing on my mom’s part, but we finally got through. And at the age of 18, I signed to a company that was owned by the late great Dave Mira, and that was my opportunity to go professional.”

The goal of the foundation is to give back to underserved communities — a lesson that was instilled in him by his mother– and to unite those groups through bike riding. While dropping the news in the middle of Times Square, Sylvester revealed that all the kids in attendance would be getting free bikes in an effort to kick their summers off right, thanks to Specialized Bicycles and CYCLE Kids.

“I believe the bicycle is one of the most powerful and accessible modes of transportation in the world,” Sylvester wrote on Instagram. “Through our work, I’ll share how a bicycle has empowered me and spread encouragement and inspiration to underserved communities and youth.”

The foundation has also launched a website where you can learn more about the initiative and donate to the cause.

