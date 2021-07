RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It is safe to say that Duncan Laurence is a global phenomenon. He has over 2 BILLION streams worldwide and was the winner of the 2019 Eurovision competition! He has the hit song “Arcade” out now and he took the time to talk about the song, culture shock in America, upcoming tour plans, his dream festival lineup and more! See the full interview below and also make sure you see his Eurovision winning performance!

