Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lil Baby Released From Jail In Paris With A Fine For Having 32 Grams of Cannabis

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Lil Baby Performs LIVE in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Source: Justin Carter / Hot 104.1

Lil Baby has been released from police custody in Paris. The Atlanta Rapper has been ordered to pay a fine upon his real due to carrying 32 grams of Cannabis. Lil Baby & NBA All-Star James Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week. According to the French newspaper Le Parisen, both Baby & Harden were a part of the group that was stopped by police after three people exited the car smelling like weed.

Brooklyn Nets Star Harden was reportedly not arrested. Video shortly surfaced James Harden & Lil Baby being questioned by French police.

Less than 24 hours later, Lil Baby has posted a tweet & on his IG story to confirm that he is free.

RELATED: Lil Baby Allegedly Arrested in Paris For Transporting Drugs

RELATED: James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga Couture Show, Twitter Has Questions

HOMEPAGE

Lil Baby Released From Jail In Paris With A Fine For Having 32 Grams of Cannabis  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close