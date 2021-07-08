Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game One

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty

Beyonce continues to give us a style moment every time she steps out the house. The Queen B recently shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her flirty floral style. Bey looked Spring chic in a pair of Christopher John Rogers trousers and white Telfar bag.

Beyonce and Telfar are now trending on Twitter with the Beyhive gleefully buzzing about the must-have bag even spawning the hashtag “Me and Beyonce.”

Bey wore the white Telfar tote out on a date with her hubby Jay Z. The power couple were photographed enjoying pizza at a local Brooklyn shop. Jay matched Bey’s summer style rocking a crisp white shirt and bucket hat with his dreads peeking out underneath.

MUST READ: How Telfar Became The Black-Owned Handbag To Have

Telfar bags, created by Telfar Clemens, are already one of the most difficult fashion items to secure. With a budget-friendly price tag and celebrities like Beyonce, Oprah and Saweetie all sporting the tote, the faux leather bags are a hot commodity.

Bey continues to support Black designers like Clemens, often including a variety of Black creatives with her most beloved projects.

The “Large White Shopping Bag” Beyonce was spotted wearing costs $257 but has been sold out since its drop.

You can try to secure on on sites like StockX where people resell them, but expect those prices to go up… way up.

Good luck!

RELATED STORIES:

Secure The Bag: #BlackTwitter’s Hilarious Reaction To Telfar’s Sold Out ‘Azalea’ Bag

Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

