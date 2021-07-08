Recording Artists
Lil Baby Arrested In Paris For Weed

Everything seemed fine earlier when a video popped up online with NBA star James Harden and one of the most popular rappers in the game right now Lil Baby.

Seems harmless right?  Just another paparazzi mob trying to get some pics of American celebrities.  Then later on we see Harden and Lil Baby being detained by police.

The two were searched and detained.  Harden was eventually let go, but Lil Baby was arrested for 20 grams of marijuana.  He was one of three people arrested.  No word on if he’ll be able to post bail or be released soon.  This could potentially be bad news for Lil Baby’s fans here in Indy as he was set to perform this Saturday (July 10) at the Pavillion at Pan Am Plaza.  We’ll keep following this story to see how it unfolds.

 

 

 

 

Source: TMZ

 

 

 

