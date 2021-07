RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Ed Sheeran was the latest victim, I mean participant in the spicy wings challenge. He was on the “Hot Ones” show and talked about his upcoming tour and album and coming out of what he calls “hibernation.” You could tell it was going to be a struggle right from the beginning. Sheeran went into a whole breakdown of how America spices hit different than overseas. Enjoy laughing at his pain and also finding out some info on his new music.

Source: Billboard

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: