Rising Talent Amorphous Joins Apple Music’s “Up Next” Initiative [Watch Trailer]

Apple Music announced artist and producer Amorphous as the newest addition to its “Up Next” program. The initiative prompts Apple Music to select a group of artists monthly hoping to identify, showcase and elevate rising talent.
Our 2020 Quarantine Award winner began seeing noticeable notoriety after his viral mix of Rihanna’s hit single “Kiss It Better” and Luther Vandross’ classic “Never Too Much” became an Internet sensation with over 2.7 million views to date. Amorphous soon garnered the attention of many artists such as LL Cool J, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, who eventually called him to collaborate on the song, “Sunshine (The Light),” which the two released this year.
The 23-year-old Philadelphia artist has dreams of creating many projects from films to beats. Amorphous’ natural progression toward success is only but a few steps away as he has already been presented with several opportunities to further his vision for himself.
Amorphous continues to forge out his own journey for himself most recently dropping off the leading track for his upcoming project with Kelly Rowland and CeCe Peniston with dance track “Finally.”
The young talent will be a featured performer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 and currently has a sit down interview with Apple Music 1’s host Dotty, where he discusses what it was like working with R&B superstar Brandy, how Oprah gave him a new computer, and other guest vocalists that will appear on his debut EP coming soon.
Dotty expresses his excitement for Amorphous prosperous journey so far, “Amorphous is a DIY success story that has been amazing to watch in real time. Many of us have been there since he first began uploading mash ups online and now we get to see the beginnings of his transformation into a production superstar. Amorphous is a creative force that is destined for incredible things in music and beyond.”
Check out the film for Apple Music’s Up Next series featuring Amorphous and more talented acts below.
Rising Talent Amorphous Joins Apple Music’s “Up Next” Initiative [Watch Trailer] was originally published on globalgrind.com