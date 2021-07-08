Indy
Living with no AC in your apartment? You may be able to break your lease

INDIANAPOLIS — Every summer, dozens of people reach out to WRTV when their landlord or property management won’t repair the air conditioner in their home.

Many of the stories are similar: An unresponsive management group that continues to collect rent while tenants are forced to deal with sweltering conditions in their homes.

Christian Jarrell hasn’t had air conditioning since April. He lives at the Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments which are owned by Herman and Kittle Properties, Inc.

RESOURCES | Marion County housing complaint form

“I put in a ticket with maintenance online. I noticed around May, I didn’t think anyone had come by. I checked my ticket and it said it was closed out on April 23,” Jarrell said.

Jarrell filed another request online and still … nothing. He quickly figured out nothing was going to happen any time soon. He’s been making do, buying fans for himself and his pets. While he’s getting by, he knows other aren’t so fortunate.

“I’m 29 years old,” Jarrell said. “It’s fine for me, but we have people who are pregnant here, we have kids, we have a lot of elderly people. People are sitting out front because it’s nicer outside than it is in the apartment.”

