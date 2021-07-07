Celebrity News
Hot Cougar Summer: Sharon Stone Stepping Out With A Younger Rap Artist

The 63-year old actress shows there's no shame in her dating game by linking up with RMR, a 25-year old rapper on the rise.

Sharon Stone is making the most of her “hot girl summer” – and she’s spending it with a rapper on the rise.

The 63-year old actress best known for her roles in Casino and Basic Instinct has been spotted at various hot spots around Los Angeles in the company of RMR, a 25-year old rapper. RMR is a fixture on the music scene in Hollywood, but he keeps his real identity hidden to the point where he is never seen without a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth. The two recently had some date outings at The Highlight Room and Delilah, popping bottles and grooving to Hip-Hop while hanging out with Drake’s artist, PartyNextDoor.

A representative for RMR declined to comment, and Stone replied “No comment,” when contacted. Stone has never been shy about her dating life, recently complaining about being kicked off of the Bumble dating app.

A source with knowledge of the situation states that they’ve been an item for the last few months.

“They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship,” the source said In fact, it was Stone’s role in Casino that made the rapper reach out in admiration. According to this same source, RMR “respects her and thinks she’s cool as f–k,”.

Their friendship has spilled out into social media, with RMR enthusiastically hitting “like” on several of the actress’ photos on Instagram including those of her watercolor paintings. Stone has been very supportive of the rapper’s career moves.

One Instagram video post of his from last month bore the caption “Can’t wait to see all you Rascals at my shows, and everyone else … Doing a US & Canada tour,” to which Stone commented on with an applause emoji. They even posed for a photo together with Stone donning a similar mask to RMR’s.

