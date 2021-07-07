Halsey Releases New Album Date & NSFW Album Cover

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Halsey is preparing everyone for her upcoming album “If I can’t have love, I want power” . We already knew that it was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails but now we know when it’s coming and what it looks like! The album is set to release August 27, but a lot of attention is being paid to the album cover art. It does contain some nudity but it’s not just nudity for nudity’s sake. It’s art, and Halsey had this to say about it on Instagram,

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction”

Halsey walked through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a video to unveil the album cover. You can see that video here and see her full album cover here.

