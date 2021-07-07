Music
HomeMusic

Halsey Releases New Album Date & NSFW Album Cover

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Halsey - 2019 American Music Awards

Source: Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty

 

Halsey is preparing everyone for her upcoming album “If I can’t have love, I want power” .  We already knew that it was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails but now we know when it’s coming and what it looks like!  The album is set to release August 27, but a lot of attention is being paid to the album cover art.  It does contain some nudity but it’s not just nudity for nudity’s sake.  It’s art, and Halsey had this to say about it on Instagram,

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction”

Halsey walked through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a video to unveil the album cover.  You can see that video here and see her full album cover here.

 

 

Source: Brooklyn Vegan

halsey , new music , video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close