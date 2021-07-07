Watch: Ariana Grande Sets The Mood For ‘Safety Net’ With Ty Dolla $ign In Live Performance Video

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Ariana Grande delivers a captivating live performance video for her single “safety net” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The songstress is joined by her band on a mossy green pasture indoors with a light orb above her. The song is featured on her most recent album Positions, which debuted last October. Grande sets the mood with an angelic vocal performance while Ty Dolla $ign accompanies her with his distinct vocals. The song talks about the feeling of being lost in love and the thought of being in over your head in a new relationship without emotional security or a “safety net.”

The two artists exchange lines as Ariana takes lead with her glorious runs. Grande proves time and time again that she is one of the best vocalists of this generation continuing to welcome fans into her world of emotions with each song.

She previously released the Official Live Performance of her song “pov” from the album, where she similarly places her voice in the forefront with subtle live instrumentation to accompany her.

The “safety net” live performance video description details:

For a singer, being able to set a mood is like being able to cast a spell. Time and again Ariana Grande has proven she’s one of those vocalists who can architect an aura, and this performance of “safety net” is a great example of the way she controls the emotional climate of a song. The lyrics describe the feeling of being lost in love – a little bit over your head in a new relationship. By inviting Ty Dolla $ign along for a very smooth exchange of lines, Ari takes on an arranger’s duties. She knows exactly how she wants this one to sound. “safety net” is from ‘Positions,’ of course. Like our previous Official Live Performance of “pov,” it puts her voice right up front, exactly where it should be. Deftly designing the use of swoops and trills, she again shows us her mastery of modern pop. Stay tuned, more coming.

Look out for what’s to come from Ariana Grande. Watch the full video below:

