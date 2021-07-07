Style & Fashion
Rihanna Channels The 80’s With Her Latest Street Style Ensemble

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 06, 2021

Another day, another Rihanna sighting. This time around, the award-winning mogul hit the streets of New York City in an 80’s-inspired material girl ensemble.

Clad in a black lace teddy by Vaquera NYC ($702.00, www.Vaquera.nyc) black “Carolyne” Manolo Blahnik pumps ($695.00, www.BergdorfGoodman.com), a vintage Gucci velvet bag, and a string of pearls roped around her neck, Rihanna brought the 80’s into 2021.

She also wore a $14,800 Briony Raymond New York “Pisces” zodiac pendant necklace.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 06, 2021

The 33-year-old starlet has taken a liking to the slip dress trend. She was spotted in NYC a few weeks ago with boyfriend A$AP Rocky wearing a pink slip dress with a fuzzy hat. She was also captured in a black Alexander Wang slip dress last week. If you take your style cues from our resident trendsetter, then you’ll definitely want to stock up on a few silky dresses yourself.

Rihanna sightings have been on the rise lately. If she’s not out with her boyfriend, she’s giving us street style inspo with her casual sidewalk slays. I’m pretty sure we will see her out and about in another week or so wearing something bold and over-the-top. What do you think? Have you been enjoying Rihanna’s fashionable outings?

Rihanna Channels The 80’s With Her Latest Street Style Ensemble  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Playlist
Close