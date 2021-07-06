Report: The Pacers Offered Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers’ Ben Simmons

The NBA Season reaching its end the and Indiana Pacers are already making noise. The Pacers brought back Rick Carlisle to become their new head coach and reportedly they are already looking to upgrade their roster by trading for one of the league’s brightest but most maligned stars. According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Pacers tried to trade point guard Malcolm Brogdon and a 1st round pick for Ben Simmons. Dumas said on Twitter the Philadelphia 76ers would only trade Simmons for “an all-star caliber player.”
Simmons, while one of the NBA’s brightest young superstars had a tough end to the 2021 season. The Point guard averaged 14.3 points per game 7.2 rebounds and nearly 7 assists per game. But in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Simmons struggled. Simmons became the worst free-throw shooter in postseason history with at least 67 attempts (34.2%). During the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game and shot 60% from the field and 33% (15-for-45) from the free-throw line. Analysts pointed out his “lack of confidence” in shooting to be the contributing factor in his struggles.
RELATED: Report: Rick Carlisle To Return To Pacers, Signs 4-Year Deal
RELATED: Indiana Pacers Caris Levert Expected To Fully Recover After Kidney Cancer Scare
Twitter Starts Biddin’ on the Sixers, Burning Ben Simmons Jerseys
Twitter Starts Biddin’ on the Sixers, Burning Ben Simmons Jerseys
1.
1 of 20
Philly fans are a treasure 😂😂— Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) June 21, 2021
The rants…burning Ben Simmons jersey…I need it all pic.twitter.com/rQ9pVtP35R
2.
2 of 20
Sixers fans are burning Ben Simmons’ jersey 😬 pic.twitter.com/DuQNaqVFY1— Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) June 21, 2021
3.
3 of 20
Ben Simmons did not just pass this up... pic.twitter.com/4JyM7ZHNkJ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Ben Simmons might be the only nigga in Philly that won't shoot— Tae "thats deep" Cole (@Kensington_Tae) June 21, 2021
5.
5 of 20
Nah im crying gfdsgdfgfdgfds pic.twitter.com/rupDjWjGkN— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) June 21, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Why tf Ben Simmons be wearing a shooting sleeve? 🤣🤣— Cousin Stizz (@CousinStizz) June 21, 2021
7.
7 of 20
Joel Embiid looking at Ben Simmons in the huddle rn pic.twitter.com/y3dxj4Ryrh— AJ King (@allday__ajking) June 21, 2021
8.
8 of 20
Trade Ben Simmons and Akbar and a draft pick at this point man— Tae "thats deep" Cole (@Kensington_Tae) June 21, 2021
9.
9 of 20
"I don't know the answer to that right now."— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2021
-Doc Rivers after being asked if Ben Simmons could be a point guard on a championship team. pic.twitter.com/rw51V7rkRE
10.
10 of 20
Ben Simmons initials is BS ….. that’s the tweet— RichDollarz (@Richdollarz__) June 21, 2021
11.11 of 20
12.
12 of 20
PHILLY I LOVE YOU— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 21, 2021
Sorry to disappoint you again Just know that I gave everything I had knowing the circumstances. If there’s one thing I’ve learned being here, it’s the TOUGHNESS this city has and that’s why I played with a torn meniscus. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT ALL YEAR LONG!! pic.twitter.com/CsR47xOJDZ
13.
13 of 20
Joel Embiid is really apologizing to the fans for the series loss while he averaged 31 and 13 on a torn meniscus— Matt ⚔️ (@Sixers_Matt) June 21, 2021
14.
14 of 20
"If he was in my locker room, I'd knock his ass out."— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 21, 2021
- Shaq on Ben Simmons. 😳
pic.twitter.com/8V0SH4KpRL
15.
15 of 20
Philadelphia fans taking out the garbage this Monday morning.#bensimmons #Sixers #ATLvPHI pic.twitter.com/Xp1Z5Vz8TM— Hanksy (@HanksyRanks) June 21, 2021
16.
16 of 20
Sixers are the first #1 seed in NBA playoffs to lose 3 home games in a series within the first 2 rounds in 53 years— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 21, 2021
Last team… 1968 Sixers pic.twitter.com/hNNrNFk3v2
17.
17 of 20
"Ben Simmons has got to go. ... That city ain’t ever gonna forgive him for what they have seen. Not just that he missed shots, but he didn’t take them. ... Ben Simmons is literally scared to shoot the basketball."— First Take (@FirstTake) June 21, 2021
- @stephenasmith thinks the Sixers need to move Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/Nqt7WOugte
18.
18 of 20
Ben Simmons' 34.2% free throw percentage this postseason is the worst in a postseason in NBA history @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/N1cpQeMgDT— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 21, 2021
19.19 of 20
20.
20 of 20
Sixers fans are burning Simmons jerseys, they've had ENOUGH 😭— Whistle (@WhistleSports) June 21, 2021
(dutchythedon/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/z6DXWA8Hhj
Report: The Pacers Offered Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers’ Ben Simmons was originally published on hot963.com