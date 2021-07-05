WATCH: Jonas Brothers Perform 4th of July Spectacular

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We are all excited that shows and concerts are coming back. Even more so when the Jonas Brothers announced they were going on tour and coming to Indianapolis this year! Yesterday we got a little taste of what that show is going to be like when they performed for the Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular! The trio teamed up with super producer Marshmello and performed their latest hit “Leave Before You Love Me”. You can catch their performance at the 13:11 mark in the video. And if you didn’t get enough fireworks yesterday you can check out the firework show as well around the 58 minute mark.

