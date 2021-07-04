Summer Movie Guide: Celebrate July 4 By Watching The Will Smith-Led Classic “Independence Day”

Summer is finally kicking off, and it’s time to pull out the grill.

For many, celebrating Independence day this year will be the first time they get a chance to freely hang with family and friends now that the world is starting to open back up. July 4 is also the subject of many movies based around American pride, but none more famous than the aptly titled Independence Day starring Will Smith.

Smith, also known as Mr. July, finds himself at the center of the 1996 science fiction action film as a giant alien mothership arrives on earth. Playing marine pilot Captain Steven Hiller, Smith tries to defend the country against the ship which wants to strip Earth of its natural resources.

The homies Mouse Jones and Rodney Rikai get together to chop it up about the blockbuster film and even compare it to Smith’s iconic show The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

“It was everything I wanted from Will Smith in Fresh Prince. I think at that time, we’d been so used to him being Will Smith from Philly. The fish out of water. It was good to see him in a big ticket film,” explains Mouse. “Seeing someone we loved after watching him on TV every week, to being on billboards and in this action role; I loved it.”

While the film depicts the humans eventually coming out on top, Rikai admits that little handguns or shotguns are no match for the plasma-filled weaponry that the aliens were packing, and he might just cut a deal with them to just save himself. However, Mouse and Rikai cross their fingers, hoping the otherworldly beings have glass chins.

Watch the two wonder if aliens really exist –and if presidents really get briefed on the topic– in the video up top. Make sure to stream Independence Day, which is currently available on Hulu.

