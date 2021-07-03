Adam Sandler Is Looking for the Next Hoops Star to Be in His Upcoming Movie “Hustle”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Adam Sandler is on the lookout for the next undiscovered basketball superstar to appear in his next Netflix movie, Hustle, as reported by the Philly Voice. Interested parties are invited to attend the open tryouts on Sunday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will tentatively be held at the 76ers’ Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, DE, and preference will be given to 6’5″ talent with a minimum of NCAA D-1 level ball-playing ability.

The movie is set in the City of Brotherly Love, but filming is expected to take place this summer between there and New Jersey. Sandler plays Stanley Beren, a former NBA scout who is searching internationally for one extraordinary player whom he can bring stateside in the hopes of reviving his career.

The flick will be co-produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and SpringHill Entertainment, which is owned by LeBron James and his longtime business partner/friend Maverick Carter. Other names linked to the project include Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and NBA on TNT‘s Kenny “The Jet” Smith.

Hustle was first announced last May, but the pandemic put all work on indefinite hold. With its resumption, however, and in light of the NCAA’s recent change in NIL policy, there are questions as to whether athletes who still intend to play college basketball should be allowed to participate.

BPG Sports, the operator of Chase Fieldhouse, informed Delaware Online that filmmakers and the fieldhouse officially “haven’t come to terms yet,” though. Therefore, nothing should be considered final at the moment.

