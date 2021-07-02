Celebrity News
Lil Kim Fires Back At 50 Cent Over Instagram Jab, Digs In Over Dinner Date Diss

fter Fif took a swipe at the Brooklyn rapper, Kim fired back and made mention that her husband was taking care of the light work too

Lil’ Kim and 50 Cent have collaborated musically in the past, but whatever solid bonds that existed then are now far in the rearview mirror. After Fif took a swipe at the Brooklyn rapper, Kim fired back and made mention that her husband was taking care of the light work too.

To be fair, 50 Cent didn’t seem to be making a direct shot at Lil’ Kim, but he did share a meme photo of Kim next to an owl, writing in the caption, “who did this sh*t, this ain’t right. LOL catch FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv now.”

Kim brushed the shot off with ease and telling her Queens counterpart that a failed attempt at getting a dinner date is why Fif took the jab.

From Lil’ Kim’s IG:

The accuracy Hilarious I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me.

Sh*t like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad b*tch that niggaz b*tches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!!

@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.

Speaking of Lil’ Kim’s husbands, Mr. Papers replied to 50’s initial post and gave a brief but stern warning that said more than enough.

“Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard,” Mr. Papers replied.

A quick scan on Fif’s page shows that he’s kept it moving and hasn’t fired off any more shots. Lil’ Kim has also seemingly moved on.

Lil Kim Fires Back At 50 Cent Over Instagram Jab, Digs In Over Dinner Date Diss  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

