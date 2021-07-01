Arts & Entertainment
The Weeknd Is Bringing His Entire Team Along In Upcoming HBO Drama Series ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd is set to star in a new drama series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson currently in development at HBO. The series entitled The Idol will feature the “Blinding Lights” singer, also known as Abel Tesfaye, who would star in, co-write and executive produce.

According to Deadline, Levinson co-created the series alongside Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, a nightlife entrepreneur turned writer, who has worked with The Weeknd as his producing partner.

The Idol follows a female pop singer, who begins a romantic relationship with a mystifying Los Angeles club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. The longline sounds interesting enough.

Joseph Epstein will serve as a show runner and writer on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim are joined by Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert to executive produce the series.

Succession and Preacher writer, Mary Laws will help write and co-executive produce the series. The Weeknd’s longtime manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor will also co-executive produce the series.

The Weeknd is bringing his entire team along for the ride of his latest venture. We will keep you updated with more details on HBO’s upcoming drama series The Idol as more casting news and first-look trailers are released.

