RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

BTS is treating all their fans to some exclusive bonus music. They are releasing a CD single of their hit song “Butter” which includes a couple of bonus tracks. One of which Ed Sheeran wrote for the K-POP supergroup. The band revealed the tracklist on twitter along with the cover art for the Sheeran collaboration “Permission to Dance”. The new track is set to be released later this month.

Source: NME

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: