Need a snack? Popcorn’s officially the best one in Indiana

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — On Thursday, popcorn officially will become the state snack of Indiana.

However, in Whitestown’s family-owned Weaver Popcorn has been all about the popular snack for the last 93 years. Chris Williams, the company’s director of research development, said, “To be able to work 26 years for a single family and to work side by side with three out of the four generations of Weavers has been quite special for me.”

Jason Kashman, chief executive officer of Weaver Popcorn, said the Indiana legislature and governor approving popcorn as the state snack was a surprise, but he knows it’s definitely a Hoosier favorite. “I think we grow and manufacture more popcorn than any other state and so it’s definitely fitting and exciting for us.”

The company is expanding its central Indiana facility to triple its capacity. “We need a lot of talented people to come help us make popcorn,” Kashman said.

Here’s a rundown of incentives the company offers for the multiple jobs it’s advertising: