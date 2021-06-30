Celebrity News
Tyler, The Creator “Corso,” Lil Baby & Lil Durk “Man Of My Word” & More | Daily Visuals

Tyler, The Creator rocks a children's party and Lil Durk and Lil Baby rock out, period. Today's Daily Visuals.

With the release of his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator has once again given his fans a reason to celebrate, groove, and remain in awe of his talents.

Now the former Odd Future representative has come through with another video for his 6th album in “Corso” where Tyler rocks a kid’s birthday party that’s helmed by non other than DJ Drama. Judging by the faces of the parents in attendance, the lyrical content of the song was not something they were expecting at a children’s party.

From the West to the Mid-West, Lil Baby and Lil Durk link up for their clip to “Man of my Word” where money is the name of the game and rain is definitely in the forecast.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, MC Tres featuring Reggie Son, and more.

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “CORSO”

LIL BABY & LIL DURK – “MAN OF MY WORD”

MONEYBAGG YO – “WOCKESHA”

MC TRES FT. REGGIE SON – “GET UP REMIX”

KII – “THE PURGE/PARIS”

MIDAZ THE BEAST – “PARDON”

EST GEE – “CAPITOL 1”

SUPREME – “THUG THIZZLE”

