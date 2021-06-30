Recording Artists
Megan Thee Stallion To Give Away $1 Million in Stock

Megan Thee Stallion is always looking out for her hot girls but now she’s trying to make them RICH girls as well.  Megan has teamed up with CashApp to give away $1 Million in stock and launching a new series teaching her fans about investing.  You can participate online and tweet the Hot Girl CEO your cash tag for a chance to get some stock.  Megan says she wants to teach people all that she’s learned on her way to the top and help people build their own empires.  Check out the video as Megan explains it all.

 

 

 

Source: Billboard

 

