Last week Olivia Rodrigo surprised random fans at their homes to ask them to Prom. It wasn’t an actual prom but her livestream “Sour Prom” event. It was a visual spectacular that had fans losing their minds at her performance. She performed some of her hits of the “Sour” album which included “Brutal”, “Good 4 U”, “Drivers License” and more! Watch the event below and see some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Source: Billboard

