Coi Leray Get’s In a Fight For Skipping The Line to Go On Roller Coaster

Coi Leray

A video posted to Instagram has gone viral of the New Jersey native, Coi Leray in a fight.

Coi Leray was trying to ride the roller coaster and was accused of cutting the line to ride.

You can see the ones still in line behind the roller coaster gates yelling at Coi Leray as she is already in her seat and strapped to the roller coaster.

In other news, Leray has been busy promoting her Fetty Wap-assisted single “Better Days,”

RELATED: Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away

 

 

Coi Leray Get's In a Fight For Skipping The Line to Go On Roller Coaster

