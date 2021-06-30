Beauty
JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: "I'm Beautiful, I Don't Need To Edit Myself"

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

JT isn’t here for people editing her pictures, PERIOD!

The Twerkulator rapper looked radiant in a silver beaded Valdrin Sahiti gown during Sunday night’s BET Awards show. When a fan got hold of JT’s photo from the red carpet, she took it upon herself to add a few edits. While the fan thought she did a good job at perfecting the award-winning musician’s look, JT thought otherwise.

User @Iam_azrya proudly tweeted, “I just did what had to be done #editedbyme”

JT replied, “You actually made me look a mess I’m beautiful I don’t need to edit myself. Edit them rolls out your neck.”

Twitter thought JT was being harsh with her comment, but it was also insensitive to insinuate she needed editing in the first place. In a world obsessed with filters and editing, it’s refreshing to hear someone say, “I’m beautiful, I don’t need to edit myself.”

Hopefully this Twitter user has thick skin and took JT’s comments in stride. Judging from the tweet that followed, she was just having a little fun. Everyone knows the City Girls are straight shooters and always down for a good joke. In any case, both JT and Yung Miami looked beautiful at Sunday night’s awards show. We can all agree on that!

The City Girls Debut Sexy Capsule Collection With Icon Swimwear To Kick Off Hot Girl Summer

Hot Girl Summer Loading…The City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo

JT's Leopard Print Catsuit Won The BET Hip Hop Awards

JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: “I’m Beautiful, I Don’t Need To Edit Myself”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

