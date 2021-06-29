Music
Lil Nas X Shares Movie Like Trailer For New Album

Lil Nas X took a break from shutting up haters online after his performance Sunday at the 2021 BET Awards and dropped a trailer for his new album.  Anyone who’s a fan of all the Marvel movies will appreciate it because it looks just like something you’d see before an Avengers film.  Lil Nas X compiled some clips of his videos and gave them the Marvel cinematic feel.  Also you get a little sample of one of the songs that will be on the album and it sounds pretty dope in just the few seconds.  An official release date hasn’t been given but Lil Nas X said that the new project is on the way.  Check out the trailer below.

 

 

