Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ed Sheeran Talks Pranks & Performs On Late Late Show

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Ed Sheeran was a guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden where he revealed he’s been pulling a NSFW prank on “Friends” actress Courteney Cox for the past 8 years.  It started when Sheeran was invited to Courteney’s home and found out she had an Alexa.

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Isn’t this wonderful? This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this.” Sheeran said as he retells the story to James Corden, ““So she walks out of the room and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a gimp mask.’”

He’s continued the prank by hiding masks all over her house each time he comes to visit and even brought one for host James Corden.  You can see the full interview below as well as his performance of his latest single “Bad Habits”.

 

 

Source: Billboard

Courteney Cox , ed sheeran , funny , late late show with james corden , video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close