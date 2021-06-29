Ed Sheeran Talks Pranks & Performs On Late Late Show

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Ed Sheeran was a guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden where he revealed he’s been pulling a NSFW prank on “Friends” actress Courteney Cox for the past 8 years. It started when Sheeran was invited to Courteney’s home and found out she had an Alexa.

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Isn’t this wonderful? This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this.” Sheeran said as he retells the story to James Corden, ““So she walks out of the room and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a gimp mask.’”

He’s continued the prank by hiding masks all over her house each time he comes to visit and even brought one for host James Corden. You can see the full interview below as well as his performance of his latest single “Bad Habits”.

