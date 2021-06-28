Nick Jonas Surprises Random Fan On The Street

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Imagine you’re just out on a routine walk with the dog out on the streets and one of your favorite bands or artists gave you a compliment from their car. The odd of that actually happening are slim but never zero. A lucky fan named Miranda experienced that exact thing when Nick Jonas spotted her wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt! He yelled from his car “Nice Shirt” to the dismay of Miranda. Not only was she lucky enough to see Nick, but Kevin and Joe were in the car as well. Such a rare heartwarming moment and they captured it on video. Check it out below!

Source: Billboard

