Colts LG Nelson holds NFT auction for ‘Blocking Cancer’ initiative

(WISH) — As Quenton Nelson prepares to enter his fourth season with the Colts, he’s using his platform to help give back.

The guard will be auctioning off digital artwork of some iconic moments of his career with the Horseshoe, including that iconic keg stand celebration. The majority of the money raised will be donated to the V Foundation in support of cancer research.

“I mean the biggest reason why I chose to do this is to give back to the V Foundation,” Nelson said. “I’m really excited to give back to such an amazing charity like that. And then it also gives the fans a way to interact with me. Whether it’s VIP tickets to my charity softball game that’s going to kick off next summer or a ticket to the private V Foundation dinners.”

The winning bidders will also score an invite to a private dinner with Nelson on July 7 in Indianapolis. You can take a look at artwork being auctioned off here.