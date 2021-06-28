Indianapolis Colts
HomeIndianapolis Colts

Colts LG Nelson holds NFT auction for ‘Blocking Cancer’ initiative

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

(WISH) — As Quenton Nelson prepares to enter his fourth season with the Colts, he’s using his platform to help give back.

The guard will be auctioning off digital artwork of some iconic moments of his career with the Horseshoe, including that iconic keg stand celebration. The majority of the money raised will be donated to the V Foundation in support of cancer research.

“I mean the biggest reason why I chose to do this is to give back to the V Foundation,” Nelson said. “I’m really excited to give back to such an amazing charity like that. And then it also gives the fans a way to interact with me. Whether it’s VIP tickets to my charity softball game that’s going to kick off next summer or a ticket to the private V Foundation dinners.”

The winning bidders will also score an invite to a private dinner with Nelson on July 7 in Indianapolis. You can take a look at artwork being auctioned off here.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: WISHTV

 

colts , indianapolis , Quenton Nelson

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close