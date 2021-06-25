Celebrity News
DaBaby “Red Light Green Light,” Doja Cat & The Weeknd “You Right” & More | Daily Visuals

DaBaby back n the hood and Doja Cat recruits The Weeknd for an amazing visual experience. Today's Daily Visuals.

DaBaby went from relatively quiet to dropping off work like a hustler as he comes through with some new visuals to make listeners bop and viewers laugh.

In his latest visuals to Red Light Green Light” the Southern rapper gets his Boyz n the Hood on and dresses down like an 90’s OG complete with Jheri curls and a Raiders cap while adding a comedic twist to the classic film.

On the R&B tip, Doja Cat reimagines herself as an other worldly delight as she controls the elements around her for The Weeknd assisted clip to “You Right.” This joint was pretty visually stunning. Can’t front.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Juicy J featuring Pooh Shiesty, and more.

DABABY – “RED LIGHT GREEN LIGHT”

DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND – “YOU RIGHT”

KODAK BLACK – “LAST DAY IN”

JUICY J FT. POOH SHIESTY – “TELL EM NO”

FREDO BANG – “WAR TIME”

G PERICO – “I’M IN TRAFFIC”

CICO P FT. KEVIN GATES – “HALF THE TIME”

OHGEESY – “SECRET SERVICE”

DaBaby “Red Light Green Light,” Doja Cat & The Weeknd “You Right” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

