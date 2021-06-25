Games
The Sims 4 Announces Music Festival With Bebe Rexha & Glass Animals

Video game concerts have become a popular trend over the past year.  Fortnite seemed to be leading the way with their collaborations with Travis Scott, Diplo and more.  Now The Sims is getting in on the action with a new festival called “Sim Sessions”.   Some of the headliners will be Bebe Rexha who has a hot song “Sacrifice” out and “Glass Animals” who’ve become more and more popular in the states with their latest song “Heat Waves”.  But players will get to meet up in the game and enjoy the festival with their friends.  The Sim Sessions will be happening June 29 – July 7!

 

Source: NME

 

bebe rexha , Glass Animals , Music , The Sims , video games

