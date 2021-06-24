Arts & Entertainment
‘The Upshaws’ Has Been Renewed For Season 2 & The Cast Celebrates With A Virtual Dance Party

Netflix’s The Upshaws has been renewed for a second season. One of the streaming platform’s most watched shows will return with even more episodes. The cast joined in a virtual dance to celebrate the series return.

The new season will feature 16 half-hour episodes, which is an increase from 10 in the first season. The sitcom starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes has been a crowd favorite since its debut on May 21. It’s a simple format following the journey of one blended family’s struggle to make ends meet while maintaining their sanity.

The Upshaws co-creator and co-showrunner, Regina Hicks shares her enthusiasm for the second season, “We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season. And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

Hicks and Sykes have teamed up to create a fresh approach on the traditional Black family sitcoms we grew up watching, which better reflects the dynamic and complexities of the modern Black family. There is no linear Black family life these days and The Upshaws does a great job of portraying what it actually looks like today.

Netflix’s Head of Comedy, Tracey Pakosta speaks to Sykes and Hicks genius in creating the show, “Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny. We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.”

Check out the cast celebrating the announcement:

Catch up on the first season of Netflix’s The Upshaws out now.

‘The Upshaws’ Has Been Renewed For Season 2 & The Cast Celebrates With A Virtual Dance Party  was originally published on globalgrind.com

