Olivia Rodrigo is the latest artist to take on the spicy challenge on a new episode of “Hot Ones”. Different artists and celebrities see how well they can do eating some of the hottest wings in the world and stay composed enough to answer some equally spicy questions during the interview. Rodrigo admits she’s not a fan of spicy foods so how well will she keep her cool? Watch the video to find out!

