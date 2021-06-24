RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

As a music and fashion icon, it’s hard for Rihanna to go anywhere without being recognized. That is, unless she’s trying to enter New York City’s Barcade, a popular spot for drinks and gaming.

Ri-Ri, alongside her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, were filmed out and about on what seemed to be a pretty chill date night. Scores of onlookers recognized the star couple, but when it came to the bar’s bouncer, he claimed to not know the pair and refused to let them inside the establishment.

The two stars can be seen exchanging words with the staff, and at one point a woman can be heard yelling, “I don’t know who you are.”

That has to be a phrase the multi-platinum music mogul doesn’t hear very often. Rocky, a New York native, also went unrecognized by the venue.

“You don’t got none of your business cards on you, boy?” A male voice can be heard asking.

Of course, cameras flashed and paparazzi were on hand to document the awkward exchange, but neither Rocky or Rihanna appeared overly upset. The shakeup seemed to be about identification, and the growing line can be heard confirming that they were indeed in the presence of celebrities.

It appears that eventually, Rihanna and ASAP were able to work their way inside, as XXL shared footage of them enjoying an evening of video games in a later clip.

Video Shows Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Denied Entry To NY Bar, Security Doesn’t Know Them was originally published on wzakcleveland.com