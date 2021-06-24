Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Reebok To Drop All-White Question Low “White Ice”

Just in time for summer...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Reebok Question Low White Ice

Source: Reebok / Reebok

It’s that time of year when it’s all-white kicks to keep your fresh cool during the hot summer months.

While crispy white on white Air Force 1’s are usually the go-to attire for this time of year, Reebok is about to drop some competition as they’re giving the classic Question Low a new squeaky clean all-white makeover just in time for the dog days of 2021.

The upcoming “White Ice” version of the Reebok Question Low silhouette will sport an all-white colorway with an icy blue bottom sole to keep things extra cold wherever you walk.

These. Are. Clean!

The Reebok Question Low “White Ice” is set to hit Foot Locker, Champs and other exclusive Foot Locker Inc. banners on Wednesday (June 30) and will retail for a cool $120.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they hit shelves next week.

Reebok Question Low White Ice

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok Question Low White Ice

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok To Drop All-White Question Low “White Ice”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close