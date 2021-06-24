Celebrity News
Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It

Lizzo has gone through just about every wig and protective style since the top of 2021. The Truth Hurts singer loves to experiment with her mane. In a hilarious clip posted to her TikTok account, the singer seemingly showed us how she really feels about her latest hair cut.

Lizzo debuted a chin-length layered bob haircut via her TikTok page. In the photo, she looks completely unamused as the audio to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend played in the background. To be fair, Lizzo’s hair doesn’t look bad at all. Seems like she will need some time adjusting to the new look. I don’t know the artist personally, but I see her rocking a new protective style in the near future.

I can relate to the remorse you feel after getting a bad haircut. There’s been a few times that I’ve entered a salon and left crying internal tears. Bad hair can make you feel like you’ve secretly ruined your life. Luckily for Lizzo, her beautiful face can pull off just about any hairstyle. She also has every major stylist at her disposal. Her hair snafu will be fixed in no time. What do you think? Is lizzo’s latest haircut a fail?

Ladies Pull Out Your Bikinis Because Lizzo Is Declaring This A Big Girl Summer

Lizzo Says Fat People Are Still Getting The “Short End” Of The Body Positivity Movement

Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The World That Woman Can Be Big, Sexy, And Healthy

