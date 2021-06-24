Indy
HomeIndy

Community kickball tournament makes a difference on Indy’s east side

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders on the east side are bringing neighbors together to kick crime to the curb.

The Far Eastside Community Kickball Tournament is back after missing a year in 2020, and organizers are ready to make a difference. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 7. Registration is online with a $12 entry fee, and people must be 18 and over to play.

“The narrative is always that we can’t come together without people arguing without conflict, but that’s not really the truth. That’s not really what happens in our community,” Belinda Drake said.

Drake said the inaugural far east side kickball tournament in 2019 knocked that stigma out of the diamond. Now that the pastime is back, families are finding their game faces again.

“People are actually recruiting now. They’re drafting people, and I just wanted to have fun and everybody’s taking it real serious,” Drake said.

But winning this tournament is a big deal because the winning team in August gets a cash prize that gives them a chance to change their community.

Read more from WRTV here

Community kickball tournament makes a difference on Indy’s east side  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close