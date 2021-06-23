Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Wale Declares Himself One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time, Announces ‘Folarin 2’ Project

The DMV Hip-Hop star has enough audio evidence to support his bold claim.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
2019 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Wale has been active as a Hip-Hop artist since 2005 and has released a number of acclaimed projects along with some notable commercial hits. Taking to Twitter, the Washington, D.C. Area star declared himself one of the greatest rappers of all time and announced a new project as well.

Out of the vast number of DMV artists, Wale emerged in the mid-2000s as the region’s biggest star. With his skill set spanning between club-ready anthems, brilliant displays of witty lyricism, and even spoken word poetry, Wale’s chest-puff moment on Twitter definitely caught the attention of his legion of fans and other observers.

“I understand you may feel how you feel for whatever soembody told you … but I just wanna reiterate that I’m one of the greatest of all time . Catalog .Consistency. Influence. Longevity . DMV. With that said #Folarin2 this summer .,” Wale tweeted on Tuesday (June 22).

Folarin 2 would be the follow-up to 2012’s commercially-released mixtape Folarin and will be Wale’s first full project since The Imperfect Storm EP released in 2020.

We’ll be sure to report back when Folarin 2 hits the streets.

Also, we’re providing a link to music journalist and curator Jesse Fairfax’s

Photo: Urban One

Wale Declares Himself One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time, Announces ‘Folarin 2’ Project  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close